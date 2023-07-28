Local, federal agencies announce drug bust operation in Dallas

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The FBI announced details Friday of a violent crime crackdown in Dallas.

Yesterday, 15 people were arrested in the operation between the FBI, Dallas Police and the Sheriff's office. That's in addition to 19 other arrests before the crackdown.

Those arrested are facing drug and firearms charges. The FBI says gangs and gang leaders were targeted as part of a two-year investigation.

"It's not our goal to just put individuals in jail for a few days, but to build cases that cut into the capabilities of these gangs and criminal enterprises, putting the most violent offenders and facilitators behind bars for as long as we possibly can," said Chad Yarbrough, who's the FBI agent in charge of the operation.

Agents say they confiscated 25 firearms along with drugs, including cocaine and fentanyl. Law enforcement says there are other investigations happening now that they cannot talk about at this time.