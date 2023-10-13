Watch CBS News
Local authorities on high alert after former Hamas leader calls for "Global Day of Anger"

By Kennedi Walker

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Local law enforcement is on high alert and will step up patrols of Jewish houses of worship and businesses as calls for attacks on the Jewish community intensify online.

A former Hamas leader called for Friday, Oct. 13 to be a Global Day of Anger in support of the recent Hamas attack on Israel. At least one preschool cancelled classes Friday out of an abundance of caution.

Multiple North Texas Police Departments say there have been no credible threats made. Police are asking anyone who may hear of any threats today go report it immediately. 

