Looking to buy a ghost town? There's one for sale in West Texas

Looking for an abandoned ghost town to buy?

Lobo, Texas is located 130 miles southeast of El Paso and 15 miles east of the Rio Grande. It's been abandoned since 1991.

In 2001, the 10-acre town was purchased by three German friends who began the process of rebuilding Lobo.

"We are too old now to continue our efforts to maintain the buildings and the 10 acres of land and would like to sell Lobo to someone who appreciates the special character of 'our' little Ghost Town," the owners said.

The town served as a railway watering stop for most of the 20th century. The Lobo Valley sits atop a large aquifer that supplies water to the town and surrounding pecan plantation, farmland and cattle ranches.

CBS News Texas reached out to the listing agent about the price of the property but haven't heard back yet.

The listing doesn't provide a price tag, but the owners told Marfa Public Radio they're selling for $100,000.

The owners say they spent the last 22 years living, working, vacationing and even hosting art and film festivals in the town.

The town has a motel, restaurant/gas station/saloon, grocery store/post office and a handful of homes – all abandoned, of course.