Man faces capital murder charge in death of 16-year-old Texas cheerleader Lizbeth Medina

A man has been arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of 16-year-old Lizbeth Medina, authorities said Sunday, capping off a four-day investigation that captured the attention of residents in Edna, Texas.

Rafael Govea Romero faces a charge of capital murder in the death of 16-year-old Lizbeth Medina. Edna Police Department

The Edna High School student was found dead in her family's apartment Tuesday, sparking a search for the killer. Police and the Texas Rangers arrested Rafael Govea Romero, 23, at his home in Schulenburg, Texas, about an hour away from Edna, the Edna Police Department announced. Police also said they seized a vehicle and other items.

Authorities said Monday that Lizbeth had been stabbed, local television station KHOU reported.

Lizbeth and her mother, Jacqueline Medina, moved to Edna, a town of less than 6,000 people about 100 miles southwest of Houston, a year ago, according to a GoFundMe set up by a family member.

Jacqueline Medina found her daughter in the bathtub of their home, reported KHOU.

"Someone dared to go in and just rip my daughter away from me, it just kills me," she told the outlet. "I just want answers to why they would do this to an amazing little girl who would never hurt anyone, wouldn't dare to hurt anyone."

Romero, whom police said is undocumented, was taken to the Jackson County Jail following his arrest. He is being held in lieu of a $2 million bond.