Lightning may be to blame for Plano house fire

By S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

PLANO — Firefighters are looking at whether lightning is to blame for a fire at a home in far West Plano.

Just before 9 p.m., firefighters were called to the 6900 block of Crystal Falls Drive, southwest of Spring Creek Parkway and State Highway 121.

Flames were shooting from the roof when firefighters arrived.

A Plano fire spokesman says it's too early to be certain what caused the fire, but given it happened during a storm and the nature of the flames, they will be looking at lightning as a possible cause.

No injuries have been reported.

First published on April 1, 2024 / 9:56 PM CDT

