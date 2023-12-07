Lewisville woman charged for murder of Red Oak man

RED OAK – Police have arrested a woman who confessed to killing a man earlier this week.

It happened on Dec. 4 just after 10 a.m. – Ellis County Sheriff's deputies say there was an unresponsive man laying in the front yard of a house in the 1000 block of Vinson Lane in Red Oak.

The man, 54-year-old Jess Deon Dotson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say there were large areas of pooled blood along what they believed to be gunshot wounds.

After interviewing witnesses, investigators identified a person of interest, which led them to Coppell.

That person was identified as an acquaintance of Dotson's, Yaralitza Dee Shaw, 33.

While police interviewed Shaw, she confessed to the murder of Dotson. She has been arrested and charged with murder. Her bond is set to $500,000.