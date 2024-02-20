Lewisville votes to ban new short-term rentals for one year

LEWISVILLE - Tuesday in Lewisville, Major T.J Gilmore officially signed a temporary ban on new short-term rentals, following Monday night's City Council meeting. It comes after months of controversy about whether or not short-term rentals should be allowed in single-family neighborhoods.

The vote was stalled 3-3, until Mayor Gilmore broke the tie, signifying a pivotal moment in the city's ongoing struggle with the issue.

"I don't need another Fredericksburg. I don't need all my lake neighborhoods turning into STRs, I don't need all my downtown neighborhoods turning into STRs, here in old town. I need that mix," Mayor Gilmore said.

Councilwoman Kristin Green disagreed.

"It's not going to solve any of the problems with the current operating STRs that are the problem," she said, reflecting the sentiments of those who believe the ban does not address existing concerns.

Over the past several years, the council has fielded concerns from residents about issues stemming from the influx of STRs.

"It's the constant influx of strangers. We've had to file noise and code complaints. Parking, trash," shared Ainsley Stelling, a homeowner from a lakeside neighborhood, describing her challenges.

According to Chris McGinn, Director of Neighborhood Services, Lewisville has witnessed a significant surge in STRs in recent years, with 112 currently in operation.

In response to mounting complaints, the city hopes that the temporary ban, effective for one year, will provide a reprieve while they evaluate its impact on crime rates and noise complaints.

"This ordinance is a first step," McGinn said.

The ban will take effect 10 days after being published. City staff say it was signed Tuesday and should be published on Friday, meaning we can expect it to go into effect Monday, March 4.