Lewisville teenager killed in shooting outside Raising Cane's restaurant, police say

LEWISVILLE (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A teenager has died following a shooting in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant in Lewisville Wednesday.

Just after 4 p.m. Sept. 20, police received a call stating someone had been shot outside the Raising Cane's off W. Main Street.

The victim was identified as 17-year-old Lewisville High School student Skylar Ashton Marquel London. He was taken to Medical City Lewisville but ultimately died as a result of the shooting.

Police said the suspect took off from the scene and led officers on a brief chase before stopping. He was subsequently taken into custody.

The suspect is a juvenile; therefore, police said they will not be releasing his identity. However, they did say he is not a Lewisville High School student.

Detectives are currently working the scene and a motive remains unknown at this time.

Lewisville ISD has since stated that a team of counselors will be at the high school Thursday to support any student or staff member impacted by the shooting.

The district also stated the three high school campuses will have additional security the remainder of the week.