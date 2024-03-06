Lewisville teacher on administrative leave resigns after backlash for wearing a dress to school

LEWISVILLE - The Lewisville ISD teacher placed on administrative leave after a video of him wearing a pink dress on campus drew criticism has resigned, although the investigation found he did not violate any policies through his choice of clothes on a dress-up day.

Rachmad Tjachyadi, or Mr. T, as students know him, taught in North Texas for 22 years, but became a target of online attacks after a video began circulating of him wearing a pink dress on campus.

According to a petition, the video was taken on a spirit day when students and staff dress according to different themes, and "many students in his class encouraged him to wear the dress."

The situation became heated after a controversial right-wing social media account posted the video, calling on the superintendent to answer questions on why Tjachyadi was allowed to wear the dress. The district placed Tjachyadi on administrative leave while it reviewed the situation telling parents in a letter that it is "standard procedure."

In a letter announcing his resignation, Tjachyadi thanked his colleagues and the district's support, saying the negativity from outside the district greatly influenced his decision to resign.

Last month, Governor Greg Abbott used to situation to advocate for supporters of school vouchers, posting online, "no parent should be forced by the state send their student to this school."

"It has been challenging to watch the negative external commentary about me and about our campus, but much more important to me is the support shown by my colleagues, students, and LISD," the letter reads. "My focus is and has always been our students, and I still believe in the important work being done at Hebron and in Lewisville ISD every day. It is because of my love for Hebron and our students that I have decided not to return. I know that might sound strange, but any time adult disagreements overshadow our students' learning and well-being, it is time to step away."

The district said it wishes Mr. Tjachyadi well in his future endeavors.