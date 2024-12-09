Lewisville ISD to close 5 schools due to budget challenges

LEWISVILLE — The Lewisville Independent School District Board of Trustees approved a plan Monday to close five elementary schools and adjust campus boundaries due to budget difficulties.

The Board has been discussing the closures since October and decided to close Creekside, Garden Ridge, Highland Village, B.B. Owen, and Polser elementary schools at the end of the 2024-2025 school year, along with rezoning several other campuses as part of the plan.

"This was an incredibly difficult decision, and it's one none of us ever wanted to face," the Board of Trustees President Jenny Proznik said. "The outpouring of support for our schools from families during this process has been a testament to the deep care and passion our community has for each campus. The appreciation for the hard work of our teachers and staff was evident throughout. We remain committed to doing what is best for our students, the district and the families we serve."

The district said the budget problems stem from declining enrollment and inadequate state funding.

"The heart of our district lies in the connections we share, the care we show one another, and the commitment we have to our students' success," said Dr. Lori Rapp, Lewisville ISD's superintendent. "That heart will endure, no matter what changes come, because it is rooted in the strength and spirit of our LISD community."

The district will enact the following changes for the 2025-26 school year:

Close B.B. Owen Elementary

Close Creekside Elementary

Close Garden Ridge Elementary

Close Highland Village Elementary

Close Polser Elementary STEM Academy

Boundary adjustment for Bluebonnet Elementary

Boundary adjustment for Creek Valley Middle School

Boundary adjustment for Lakeland Elementary, Lewisville Elementary, and Degan Elementary

Boundary adjustment for Downing Middle School

Boundary adjustment for Memorial Elementary STEM Academy