Lewisville ISD puts $1.23B bond package on November ballot

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — One of the largest school districts in North Texas is putting $1.23 billion worth of projects on the November ballot for voters to consider.

The bulk of the bond proposal will provide much-needed repairs and infrastructure improvements to Lewisville ISD school buildings, according to the district.

The district serves students from Flower Mound to Frisco and Carrollton to The Colony.

"We cover 13 municipalities across our school district," said LISD Superintendent Dr. Lori Rapp. "The diversity of our community is one of our big strengths in Lewisville ISD."

Dr. Rapp says that large footprint means maintaining almost 10 million square feet of facilities.

"Your school environment makes a difference," she said. "Think about what we're facing right now with the extreme heat conditions, that our A/Cs are all experiencing as we're cooling down our buildings to keep our students safe."

That is partly why the district is asking voters to consider six bond propositions to generate funding for capital projects. The money would go towards repairs and renovations to LISD campuses, upgraded safety and security equipment, and new school buses.

It would also allow the district to make improvements to athletic facilities, aquatic centers, and high school stadiums.

"It's about $1.23 billion worth of projects for the voters to consider," said Dr. Rapp.

Voters will also see a new tax rate on the ballot that is 10.6 cents lower than last year's rate.

"The rate going down helps provide a decreased rate for our taxpayers to pay," she said.

If approved, it would generate an estimated $37.5 million to sustain competitive pay for staff and maintain extracurricular opportunities for students.

The superintendent says these proposals are critical since the state legislature hasn't increased per student funding since 2019.

"When it's not increased, and we all see inflationary costs impacting our budgets—the school district's no different," Dr. Rapp said. "So bond projects and proposals allow the school district to have a source of revenue to meet facility and special project needs."

The last time the district put a bond proposal on the ballot was six years ago in 2017. Residents in LISD will vote on this bond package and the tax rate on Nov. 7.

Propositions that will appear on the ballot:

1. Funding for student instruction, programs of choice and extracurricular opportunities

Voter Approval Tax Rate Ratification Election (VATRE), Prop A

The tax rate ratification election will generate $37,491,401 for LISD teachers and students.

2. General Proposition

Bond Prop B: $960,577,000

Maintenance, repairs and renovations to LISD campuses and facilities, including safety and security equipment and technology, replacement of the transportation center and the purchase of school buses.

3. Instructional technology equipment

Bond Prop C: $69,600,000

Update and purchase instructional technology equipment.

4. Athletics and recreation facilities

Bond Prop D: $31,376,000

Maintenance, repairs and renovations at athletics facilities consisting of locker rooms and field houses; tennis courts; baseball/softball facilities; and concession areas.

5. Natatorium (Eastside Aquatics Center and Westside Aquatics Center)

Bond Prop E: $16,250,000

Maintenance, repairs and renovations at the Eastside Aquatic Center and Westside Aquatic Center.

6. Stadiums

Bond Prop F: $19,999,000

Maintenance, repairs and renovations to stadiums at Hebron High School, Flower Mound High School, The Colony High School, Marcus High School and Lewisville High School.

7. Indoor multipurpose athletic centers

Bond Prop G: $131,818,000

Construction, improvements and/or renovations to multipurpose indoor athletics facilities at Hebron High School, Flower Mound High School, The Colony High School, Marcus High School and Lewisville High School.

Since 2019, school districts are required to separate "special purpose" projects from "general purpose" projects and draft ballot orders accordingly. LISD "special purpose" projects are Prop C for technology and Prop D through G for athletics projects.

You can learn more about the propositions here.