Law enforcement silent about an explosive investigation at cemetery

MCKINNEY- A law enforcement bomb squad returned to a historic Collin County Cemetery Sunday after the discovery of a possible explosive device for the second time in just over a month.

The Collin County Sheriff's Office didn't provide details of the incident Monday; instead, they directed questions to the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

The FBI confirmed it is assisting, but the Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation.

Pictures online show law enforcement staging on Ridge Road, near the Scott Cemetery, north of U-S 380. Neighbors said law enforcement was on the scene for several hours Sunday afternoon, leaving just before dark.

A message reportedly from a McKinney city official, posted by a resident to a neighborhood web page, described the item as a "bottle of hot sauce wrapped in tape."

On December 14, another object wrapped in black tape was found at the cemetery. The Plano Police bomb squad determined it was an improvised explosive device and destroyed it on-site.

Plano also responded to the incident on Sunday.

People whose homes border the cemetery said they were not evacuated or told there was any danger by law enforcement on Sunday.

Greg Lowry's property shares a fence with the cemetery. He thought the December incident was likely a one-time occurrence.

"Second time, it's obvious something's up," he said. "It's definitely a cause for concern. We want to hear more information about what's happening and how they're attempting to find out what's going on here."