Lauren Crawford, CBS News Texas

Lauren Crawford joined the CBS News Texas team in July of 2023. Born in Fort Worth and raised in Keller, she is thrilled to be home and telling stories that make a difference in the community. She's a sixth-generation Texan and a third-generation TCU Horned Frog!

Before returning to the Lone Star State, Lauren was a morning reporter and anchor for WGHP FOX8 in North Carolina. She spent two years in the Piedmont Triad covering breaking news, hurricanes, wildfires, environmental disasters, crime, and politics. Lauren covered the deadly Mount Tabor High School shooting in 2021. She felt the devastation across the community and became passionate about reporting on school security enhancements made across the state. She also covered the Winston Weaver fertilizer fire and chemical explosion threat which forced evacuations across the city of Winston Salem.

Lauren began her on-air career at WBTW News13 in South Carolina. In August 2019, her first big assignment was Hurricane Dorian then Hurricane Isaias. That's when she found a passion for local news and saw an opportunity to make a difference in the community through reporting.

Lauren loves the adrenaline that comes with breaking news. She strives to dig deep into stories that have an impact on viewers while creating a relationship that connects, informs, inspires, and motivates people to know what's happening in their community.

She's also an avid sports fan. At TCU, she worked closely with TCU Football and loved interviewing recruits during summer football camp. After having watched the Horned Frogs on the screen the last four seasons, she's ready to be back inside the Amon G. Carter Stadium in the fall.

When she's off-air, you can find her at the airport heading on an adventure, running on a trail, trying a new Tex-Mex restaurant, or volunteering. Lauren is passionate about giving back and excited to get involved in the Dallas/Fort Worth community.

One of Lauren's favorite quotes is, "Your greatness is not what you have, it's what you give."

Have a story idea? Lauren would love to hear from you.