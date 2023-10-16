Inside the Latin music boom: "You don’t have to understand what the lyrics are"

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas.com) – There is no denying Latin Music in 2023 is seeing a global explosion backed by all kinds of record breaking sales, sold out concerts, and acceptance in mainstream culture.

The last time Latin music had a massive impact was in the early 2000's. At the time artists like Ricky Martin, Shakira, and Marc Anthony (to name a few) were recording songs in English to appeal to an American and Global market. They were considered to be cross-over artists.

The difference now, more than 20 years later, is the artists behind the music are choosing to sing, perform, and record in Spanish, their native language.

Their genres include Reggaeton, Urban Spanish, and traditional Mexican Cumbias with a modern twist .

Perhaps the most visible of the artist globally is Bad Bunny. The Puerto Rican Superstar has officially become Spotify's most streamed artist ever with tens of billions of streams worldwide over the last three years.

We sat down with another musical group also enjoying riding the top of this wave, Grupo Frontera.

They are originally from South Texas, and are known for their Urban twist on traditional Mexican Cumbias.

Grupo Frontera's percussionist, Julian Pena spoke about their meteoric rise to the top saying they have "pinch me" moments all the time.

He added, "We talk about it all the time. We did Cochella this year. For us it's a blur remembering that day, but we have to go back to YouTube and watch the video all the time."

When asked why this explosion is happening now Pena said, "Because it had to happen, It was perfect timing."

Frontera's lead singer Payo Solis chimed in, "I feel like it was at a point where people were looking for something new." Solis added, "There were so many popular genres that were growing, but no one had heard what we had."

Frontera has joined the ranks of other artists like Bad Bunny, and another Latin superstar, Peso Pluma who have all set and broken new records this past year.

Peso Pluma's collaboration with Eslabon Aramado for hit single "Ella Baila Sola" was crowned the summers most listened to song globally on streaming platform Spotify.

With 62 million Latinos in the U.S. -- as of recent census data -- representation in mainstream culture is something fans of Latin music say is not just important but necessary.

Fort Worth resident and Latin music enthusiast Angela Alvidrez, "It makes me feel proud of the Mexican culture because all that was popular was American singers. So, I don't know it feels cool."

Margarita Alcaraz, another fan of Latin music added, "It's big representation for us."

When describing the impact that Latin music is having globally, Maykol Sanchez the U.S. Latin Head of Artists & Label Partnerships for Spotify said, "We are living through unprecedented times. It's a beautiful thing to be a part of."

He went on to say, "We've known this was coming so the conversation is what's next? How do we take this to the next level?"

Recent data published by the Recording Industry Association of America shows Latin music revenues hit an all time high of more than $1 billion last year in 2022.

That number is expected to be even higher this year for 2023.

It's an accomplishment, once seemed unimaginable by the early pioneers of global Latin music like Emilio Estefan, the legendary music producer and founding member of Miami Sound Machine.

Estefan offered his thoughts with CBS News Texas on the issue and said, "different times. I'm so glad that it's different times because for us it was so hard in the beginning. Even when you come with a different name or last name…you come with different kind of music. One person would decide in a record label if this would happen or not happen, and now we have the internet."

Even main stream radio has had to embrace the wave in order to stay up to date with what listeners are obviously craving.

Nationally syndicated co-host of the Kidd Kraddick Morning Show, J-Si Chavez said not only is Latin music on the map but it's bringing in lots of listens and money.

"Music is a feeling, right? So, I think people are starting to realize you don't have to understand what the lyrics are as long as the music moves you and you fell what they are trying to get at. It will connect you," said Chavez.

Almost every expert CBS News Texas spoke to agreed there aren't any indications that the wave is slowing down anytime soon.

On the contrary, they said current projections show the Latin music explosion in main stream culture is expected to continue further cementing the genre across the globe.