Latest multi-millionaire Texas Lottery jackpot winner 'overwhelmed with disbelief'

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas) – Someone in Arlington is a multi-millionaire after claiming their winning $7.5 million Texas lottery ticket.

"I called my best friend, cried and wished my late wife was here to be a part of this," the winner said.

The lucky player bought his winning ticket at One World Grocery in Mansfield and chose 30 annual payments of $250,000 before taxes.

He told the Texas Lottery they previously won "a few dollars here and there" when in the past, but when they discovered they won the Lotto Texas jackpot for the May 17 drawing, they were "overwhelmed with disbelief" and "nervous, but excited."

With the recent Lotto Texas jackpot prize winnings, the winner said he plans to retire and travel, while remaining debt-free.

Lotto Texas is played by picking six numbers from one to 54 and offers multimillion-dollar jackpots. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT. For $1 more per Play, a player can select the Extra! add-on feature and win up to $10,000 more on non-jackpot prizes.