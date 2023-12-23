Last-minute shoppers crowd stores on "Super Saturday"

NORTH TEXAS - If you've spent the day running around, getting last-minute holiday items, you're not alone. The rush is on as crowds race against time.

It's the last-minute shoppers' dream, having a whole weekend to snag those must-have gifts and groceries ahead of Christmas on Monday.

"I feel like it's a blessing," said Chas Tomasik. "Absolutely. We own a business so we get this extra day off, so yeah, we're enjoying this," said Jennifer Tomasik.

If you're like these shoppers who headed to Central Market in Fort Worth Saturday to get holiday meal essentials, you're not alone.

"Well what we came in for is all the finger stuff, to do a charcuterie board," said Tomasik.

According to the National Retail Federation, nearly 142 million Americans said they were planning on doing some last-minute shopping this Super Saturday.

"It's busy, everybody's out doing last-minute shopping," said Wendy Aguilar.

While you do have a little time left to finish your shopping, keep in mind, some stores like Central Market will be closing their doors early on Christmas Eve.

Walmart will close on Christmas Eve at 6 p.m., Kroger says most of their stores will be closing at 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve and Central Market and HEB stores will close at 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Walmart, Kroger, HEB and Central Market will all be closed on Christmas Day.

That's why so many shoppers battled the crowds, long lines, and hectic parking lots, to get it all done on Saturday.

"Just try to get there early, parking, it's gonna be a pain and everybody's doing it last minute everybody's trying to get the same things, so just arrive early, drive safe," said Aguilar.