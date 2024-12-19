Large fight reported in Forney prompts multi-agency response

Law enforcement responds to calls about large fight between students in Forney

FORNEY — Multiple agencies responded after a large fight broke out in Forney Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Officers were called to Falcon Way and Jersey Lane, near North Forney High School and Smith Intermediate School, for a report of "300 people fighting," Kaufman County Constable Jason Johnson said.

As officers worked to break up the fight, some of the suspects tried to grab an officer's gun, which then discharged, Johnson said, and no one was hit by gunfire.

Forney Independent School District's Executive Director of Communications, Kristin Zastoupi said the incident was "after hours, off-site, and not a school incident."

There are dozens of people and a large law enforcement presence in the residential area.

The Forney Police Department said it is assisting the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office and asks the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.