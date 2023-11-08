Watch CBS News
Laredo police searching for missing 9-month-old

By Julia Falcon

LAREDO (CBSNewsTexas.com) – An AMBER Alert has been issued for 9-month-old Delilah Lopez. 

delilah-lopez.jpg
Delilah Lopez, 9 months old Texas Department of Public Safety

She was last seen after midnight on Nov. 8 in the 1500 block of E Bustamante Street in Laredo. 

Delilah has brown hair and brown eyes. It is not known what she was last seen wearing. 

Texas DPS says she was abducted by someone in a 2010 blue Volkswagen Tiguan.

If you have information about Delilah, contact Laredo police at (956)795-2800.

First published on November 8, 2023 / 5:25 AM CST

