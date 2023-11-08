Laredo police searching for missing 9-month-old

LAREDO (CBSNewsTexas.com) – An AMBER Alert has been issued for 9-month-old Delilah Lopez.

Delilah Lopez, 9 months old Texas Department of Public Safety

She was last seen after midnight on Nov. 8 in the 1500 block of E Bustamante Street in Laredo.

Delilah has brown hair and brown eyes. It is not known what she was last seen wearing.

Texas DPS says she was abducted by someone in a 2010 blue Volkswagen Tiguan.

If you have information about Delilah, contact Laredo police at (956)795-2800.