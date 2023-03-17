Lance Reddick, actor in "The Wire" and "John Wick" movies, dies at age 60

Lance Reddick, an actor known for his roles in the HBO police drama "The Wire" and the "John Wick" action movies, has died, his representative Mia Hansen confirmed to CBS News. He was 60.

The actor died suddenly Friday morning of natural causes, Hansen said in a statement.

Lance Reddick attends a special screening of Lionsgate's "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" at TCL Chinese Theatre on May 15, 2019, in Hollywood, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In the "John Wick" franchise, Reddick played the concierge Charon of the Continental hotel organization that provides sanctuary to assassins. The fourth installment of the series is set to be released next week with Keanu Reeves playing the title role.

Reddick also played police official Cedric Daniels in "The Wire," which was set in his hometown of Baltimore.

In a Twitter post, Wendell Pierce, his co-star on "The Wire," called Reddick's death a "painful grief for our artistic family."

A man of great strength and grace. As talented a musician as he was an actor. The epitome of class. An sudden unexpected sharp painful grief for our artistic family. An unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones. Godspeed my friend. You made your mark here. RIP pic.twitter.com/Xy0pl5c4NR — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) March 17, 2023

Reddick is survived by his wife Stephanie Reddick and children Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick.

