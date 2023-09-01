After multiple drownings at Lewisville Lake this summer, safety top of mind for Labor Day Weekend

LEWISVILLE (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Thousands of North Texas families are heading to the lake this Labor Day weekend for some fun in the sun, but one popular swim beach on Lewisville Lake will remain closed after multiple drownings.

Metal fencing and warning signs surround a lakefront portion of Lake Park in Lewisville.

"We're getting ready for the onslaught of people who are going to come out to the park for celebrating Labor Day Weekend," said Lewisville Parks and Recreation Director Stacie Anaya. "This has been a swim beach for a long time, so that's obviously why we needed to be pretty emphatic about it being closed."

After two fatal drowning there at the beginning of August, the City of Lewisville cut off public access to the swim beach.

Anaya says lower lake levels are partly to blame for creating unsafe conditions.

"The deeper parts of the lake are a lot more accessible to people coming out to swim and it just makes it a little more dangerous," Anaya said.

Park staff and Lewisville police will be at the park patrolling this weekend and directing families to safer areas to swim.

"We want everybody to have fun," said Anaya. "We want everybody to return home safely."

Every drowning on Lewisville Lake this summer has had one thing in common – none of the victims were wearing life jackets.

It's the most important thing you can either borrow or bring out to the lake this weekend, whether you're going to be swimming from the shore or heading out on a boat.

"You can't control the other boaters, but you can control the boat that you're in," said Sydney Hurst with MarineMax. "Look around, check your surroundings. Is there a boat driving next to me? Am I a safe distance away from a boat?"

Hurst says it's important to prepare ahead of time by checking to make sure your boat has gas, the batteries are charged, and all equipment is operating normally.

Bring plenty of water and life jackets for everyone on board. By law, children 12 and under are required to wear them while on board.

By taking these steps, you can help ensure everyone can make happy memories on the water this weekend.

"This is a great place to go and relax when you have those days off with your family," Hurst said.