Boat crashes into Lake of the Ozarks home, ejecting passengers and injuring 8

A boat ran aground, hit a home and ejected all the passengers in the Lake of the Ozarks on Saturday night, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Eight people were injured, including six victims who suffered serious injuries, according to police.

The boat driver, a man in his 40s, was among those seriously hurt. The other two victims were moderately injured.

The other victims —four men and four women— range in age from 21 to 51. None of the victims had safety devices, according to the incident report.

Troopers said they arrested the driver, Adam Ramirez, from California, on charges of boating while intoxicated. None of the victims are from the area of the boat crash.

A boat crashed into a Lake of the Ozarks home on July 22, 2023. Eight people were hurt. Missouri State Highway Patrol

The Lake of the Ozarks is a reservoir in the northern part of the Ozarks in central Missouri. Troopers on Sunday morning were reconstructing the crash scene using a drone, police said.

Photos from the scene show damage to the home and debris on the lawn. Police described the damage as "extensive."

The boat, a 2014 Nor-Tech, was still overturned on the lawn on Sunday morning. By evening it had been loaded onto a trailer and towed away, police said