Lake Lewisville sees 3 drownings in 3 days; officials concerned

LEWISVILLE (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Every summer between Memorial Day and July 4th, Texas Game Wardens say they see an uptick in drownings, and this year is no exception.

In just three days, there have been three drownings at Lake Lewisville.

According to the Texas Game Wardens, local crews have been at Copperas Branch Park using boats with sonar to scan the water to find a 19-year-old who drowned while swimming with his family Wednesday afternoon. The body was found Thursday afternoon.

"One of the gentlemen swam out to the buoy line...and then, as he was coming back, he started struggling and went under and hasn't resurfaced," said Captain Game Warden Cliff Swofford with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

On Monday, another 19-year-old drowned after being under water for an extended period of time. He has since been identified as Carlos Munoz. The following day, on the Fourth of July, a man in his 40s drowned after he and friends swam away from a pontoon boat that was anchored in the middle of the lake.

Swofford said they want people to enjoy the lake but also take precautions.

"What we tell people is No. 1: Know your limitations. If you're swimming and boating, know what you can and can't do and stay away from alcohol if you can, because the two don't mix," Swofford said. "But most importantly please, please wear a life jacket."

Crews wrapped up their search for the third victim on Wednesday night despite not locating his body. Texas Game Wardens say those crews will be back out Thursday morning to resume their search and to bring closure to his family.

Highland Village police say the park will be closed Thursday morning.