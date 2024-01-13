KTVT, KTXA programming changes due to Wild Card game postponement
NORTH TEXAS - The Wild Card game between the Steelers and Bills is moved to Monday due to snow in upstate New York. With that, come a few programming schedule changes to KTVT and KTXA.
Sunday, Jan. 14: KTVT
11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
LIVE: NFL Today presented by Jeep
12 - 3:30 p.m.
Replay of the Jan. 29, 2023 AFC Championship game: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals
3:30 - 5 p.m.
2024 Hankook Mexico City E-Prix
Monday, Jan. 15 - KTVT
2 p.m.
Jeopardy II: from normal 3:30 p.m. time
2:30 p.m.
NFL Today
3:30 p.m.
Wildcard Game: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills
Monday, Jan. 15 - KTXA
4 - 5 p.m.
CBS News Texas
5 - 5:30 p.m.
CBS News Texas
5:30 - 6 p.m.
Hot Bench
6 - 6:30 p.m.
Jeopardy!
6:30 - 7 p.m.
Wheel of Fortune
