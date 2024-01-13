KTVT, KTXA programming changes due to Wild Card game postponement

Watch CBS News
NORTH TEXAS - The Wild Card game between the Steelers and Bills is moved to Monday due to snow in upstate New York. With that, come a few programming schedule changes to KTVT and KTXA.

Sunday, Jan. 14: KTVT 

11 a.m. - 12 p.m.  

LIVE: NFL Today presented by Jeep  

12 - 3:30 p.m.  

Replay of the Jan. 29, 2023 AFC Championship game: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals  

3:30 - 5 p.m.  

2024 Hankook Mexico City E-Prix    

Monday, Jan. 15 - KTVT

2 p.m.     

Jeopardy II: from normal 3:30 p.m. time

2:30 p.m.     

NFL Today

3:30 p.m.     

Wildcard Game: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills

Monday, Jan. 15 - KTXA

4 - 5 p.m.     

CBS News Texas

5 - 5:30 p.m.     

CBS News Texas

5:30 - 6 p.m.     

Hot Bench

6 - 6:30 p.m.     

Jeopardy!

6:30 - 7 p.m.     

Wheel of Fortune

January 13, 2024

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

