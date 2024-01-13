KTVT, KTXA programming changes due to Wild Card game postponement

NORTH TEXAS - The Wild Card game between the Steelers and Bills is moved to Monday due to snow in upstate New York. With that, come a few programming schedule changes to KTVT and KTXA.

Sunday, Jan. 14: KTVT

11 a.m. - 12 p.m. LIVE: NFL Today presented by Jeep 12 - 3:30 p.m. Replay of the Jan. 29, 2023 AFC Championship game: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals 3:30 - 5 p.m. 2024 Hankook Mexico City E-Prix

Monday, Jan. 15 - KTVT

2 p.m. Jeopardy II: from normal 3:30 p.m. time 2:30 p.m. NFL Today 3:30 p.m. Wildcard Game: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills

Monday, Jan. 15 - KTXA