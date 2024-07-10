Kroger, Albertsons plan to sell 26 stores in Dallas-Fort Worth

NORTH TEXAS – Some big changes could be coming for shoppers in Dallas-Fort Worth.

As part of a proposed $25 billion merger, grocery giants Kroger and Albertsons plan to sell hundreds of locations nationwide, including 26 in North Texas and two in South Texas. They also plan to sell a handful of distribution centers.

The locations include Tom Thumb, Albertsons, Market Street and Randalls stores.

This doesn't mean that the locations will automatically shut down – instead, they will be sold to C&S Wholesale Grocers, which operates Piggly Wiggly.

The sale includes locations from Allen to Galveston. Here's what stores will be impacted:

Market Street — 985 W Bethany Dr, Allen

Albertsons — 6220 U S Hwy 287, Arlington

Albertsons — 301 SW Plaza Shopping Ctr, Arlington

Tom Thumb — 1701 W Randol Mill Rd, Arlington

Tom Thumb — 2755 N Collins, Arlington

Tom Thumb — 6333 E Mockingbird Ln, Dallas

Albertsons — 2321 W University Dr, Denton

Albertsons — 1155 N Main St, Euless

Market Street — 3800 Long Prairie Rd, Flower Mound

Tom Thumb — 4301 Cross Timbers Rd, Flower Mound

Market Street — 11999 Dallas Pkwy, Frisco

Market Street — 4268 Legacy Dr, Frisco

Tom Thumb — 4848 Preston Rd, Frisco

Tom Thumb — 5550 Fm 423, Frisco

Randalls — 2931 Central City Blvd, Galveston

Randalls — 14610 Memorial Dr, Houston

Tom Thumb — 612 Grapevine Hwy, Hurst

Tom Thumb — 1000 Keller Pkwy, Keller

Market Street — 3145 E Broad St, Mansfield

Market Street — 6100 W Eldorado Pkwy, McKinney

Tom Thumb — 6800 W Virginia Pkwy, McKinney

Tom Thumb — 1501 Pioneer Rd, Mesquite

Tom Thumb — 3945 Legacy Dr, Plano

Tom Thumb — 1380 W Campbell Rd, Richardson

Tom Thumb — 3070 N Goliad, Rockwall

Tom Thumb — 551 Laurence Dr, Rockwall

Albertsons — 1201 N Saginaw Blvd, Saginaw

Tom Thumb — 101 Trophy Lake Dr, Trophy Club