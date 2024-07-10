Watch CBS News
Kroger, Albertsons plan to sell 26 stores in Dallas-Fort Worth

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS – Some big changes could be coming for shoppers in Dallas-Fort Worth. 

As part of a proposed $25 billion merger, grocery giants Kroger and Albertsons plan to sell hundreds of locations nationwide, including 26 in North Texas and two in South Texas. They also plan to sell a handful of distribution centers.

The locations include Tom Thumb, Albertsons, Market Street and Randalls stores.

This doesn't mean that the locations will automatically shut down – instead, they will be sold to C&S Wholesale Grocers, which operates Piggly Wiggly.

The sale includes locations from Allen to Galveston. Here's what stores will be impacted:

  • Market Street — 985 W Bethany Dr, Allen
  • Albertsons — 6220 U S Hwy 287, Arlington
  • Albertsons — 301 SW Plaza Shopping Ctr, Arlington
  • Tom Thumb — 1701 W Randol Mill Rd, Arlington
  • Tom Thumb — 2755 N Collins, Arlington
  • Tom Thumb — 6333 E Mockingbird Ln, Dallas
  • Albertsons — 2321 W University Dr, Denton
  • Albertsons — 1155 N Main St, Euless
  • Market Street — 3800 Long Prairie Rd, Flower Mound
  • Tom Thumb — 4301 Cross Timbers Rd, Flower Mound
  • Market Street — 11999 Dallas Pkwy, Frisco
  • Market Street — 4268 Legacy Dr, Frisco
  • Tom Thumb — 4848 Preston Rd, Frisco
  • Tom Thumb — 5550 Fm 423, Frisco
  • Randalls — 2931 Central City Blvd, Galveston
  • Randalls — 14610 Memorial Dr, Houston
  • Tom Thumb — 612 Grapevine Hwy, Hurst
  • Tom Thumb — 1000 Keller Pkwy, Keller
  • Market Street — 3145 E Broad St, Mansfield
  • Market Street — 6100 W Eldorado Pkwy, McKinney
  • Tom Thumb — 6800 W Virginia Pkwy, McKinney
  • Tom Thumb — 1501 Pioneer Rd, Mesquite
  • Tom Thumb — 3945 Legacy Dr, Plano
  • Tom Thumb — 1380 W Campbell Rd, Richardson
  • Tom Thumb — 3070 N Goliad, Rockwall
  • Tom Thumb — 551 Laurence Dr, Rockwall
  • Albertsons — 1201 N Saginaw Blvd, Saginaw
  • Tom Thumb — 101 Trophy Lake Dr, Trophy Club
Julia Falcon

Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.

