Saginaw man indicted for trafficking fentanyl linked to fatal overdose

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS Texas

PLANO (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Kevin Chase McCauley, 35, was named in a two-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury on Aug. 9 for federal drug trafficking violations.

McCauley, who's from Saginaw, was charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl resulting in death. He made his initial appearance on Aug. 17 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kimberly C. Priest Johnson. 

According to the indictment and information presented in court, on March 8, law enforcement officers with the Denton County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of a reported overdose in Argyle. They found a man who had died from the toxic effects of fentanyl.

Further investigation identified McCauley as the person who supplied and sold it to him. 

If convicted, McCauley faces from 20 years to life in federal prison.

