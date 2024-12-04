Kentucky man accused of sexual assault at North Texas assisted living facility

NORTH TEXAS – A Kentucky man is in custody after allegedly engaging in a sexual act with a mentally incapacitated resident at a Wylie assisted living facility, according to the Wylie Police Department.

Dudley Hammond, 58, of Louisville, has been charged with indecent assault and aggravated sexual assault, police said Wednesday.

The incident occurred just before 3 p.m. on Nov. 28 at the Garnet Hill Rehabilitation and Skilled Care facility, 1420 McCreary Road, in Wylie.

The alleged sexual act was observed on a security camera installed by a family member of the victim's roommate, police said.

"The family member reported that while reviewing video from the camera, they observed an unknown male engaging in some type of sexual act with the family member's roommate," Wylie police said in a news release. "The family was aware of the lack of mental capacity of the roommate and contacted staff."

Garnett Hill staff contacted Wylie police, which immediately began investigating. The resident, who allegedly was sexually assaulted, was removed from the facility by family.

"Garnett Hill has been cooperative throughout the investigation," Wylie police said. "They will be conducting an internal investigation, but at this time it is not believed that there are other victims."

Hammond was arrested at about 11 a.m. Wednesday.