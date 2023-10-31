Keller ISD student in custody after fleeing from campus security checkpoint

KELLER (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A Keller ISD student is in police custody after fleeing from a campus security screening.

Police say the student fled from Keller ISD's Compass Center's security screening after an employee saw what they believed was a firearm in their backpack.

About a minute after the 911 call, patrol officers arrived and located the suspect. Officers later found the firearm, which was tossed during a brief foot chase.

The investigation is ongoing.