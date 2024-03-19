Keller ISD 3rd-grader hit by car walking home from school returns to the classroom

Keller ISD 3rd-grader returns to school after being hit by a car

KELLER — Tuesday was a big day for a Keller ISD third grader who returned to school after being hit by a car.

It happened about three weeks ago in Fort Worth when 8-year-old Scarlett Lowery was walking home from Park Glen Elementary School, shortly after crossing guards left for the day.

She spent about a week recovering from a brain injury inside Cook Children's Pediatric ICU, but you never would have known it.

Hundreds of her classmates lined the halls and clapped as she walked to her locker.

"My dad told me to act like a movie star," she said, shyly about her strut. "It's been hard, I didn't know if I would ever walk again," she said.

"If we could show a little bit of positivity and warm welcome for her as she navigates these next steps coming back to school, we wanted to do that," said Principal Nathan Roub.

Her family says she's spent the past two weeks recovering at home after being released from the hospital. Though she's much better, her father says she's not the same, and that the journey will be long.

Initially, Fort Worth police described the accident as "minor" while witnesses claim the crash was far worse than described.

"I don't see how it could have been minor," an anonymous neighbor told us after witnessing the crash.

Immediately, the Fort Worth City Council began requesting traffic studies in the area. Now, when you walk the neighborhood, you'll see new signs almost everywhere.

Fort Worth's Department of Transportation and Public Works has installed an additional rapid flashing sign at the intersection, as well as added more school zone signage with new extended hours.

Crossing guards are now expected to stay until 5:00 p.m.

Police have added temporary speed trailers, and by the end of March, a decision will be made on whether the intersection will get a traffic signal or other signage.

And though these additions can't change what happened to Scarlett, it's in hopes something similar never happens again.