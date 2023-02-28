Fort Worth police arrest 4th suspect in connection to murder of Chin Shin

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Fort Worth police have made a fourth arrest related to the August 15, 2022 murder of Chin Shin, who was fatally shot in a road rage incident.

Keeton Sheppard was arrested and charged with murder on February 21, 2023. According to Tarrant County, Sheppard also has charges for unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon and driving while intoxicated. His bond is set at $106,000.

At about 2:41 a.m. on Aug. 15, Fort Worth police received calls about multiple people 'beating up' Shin. Gunshots were overheard during those phone calls, police said.

Markynn West, who was arrested and charged with murder in September, was seen in a surveillance video shooting Shin multiple times. Shin was located at the scene by police where he was pronounced dead.

According to Sheppard's arrest warrant, which was issued on December 15, 2022, he claimed that he didn't punch Shin and he didn't see anyone punch Shin. He also claimed he wasn't present at the time of the shooting. He continued to say he left "before anything became volatile."

The warrant says Sheppard and Quamon White, who was arrested on January 1, 2023, were seen punching Shin.

Sheppard's claims are contradicted by the evidence, which showed he was present at the time of the assaults and the murder, making him a primary aggressor, the warrant says.

A GoFundMe that was created by Shin's family to pay for funeral expenses and to support his 14-year-old daughter has since raised over $100,000.