Kaufman County residents plan to fight against City of Terrell's plans to annex their property

KAUFMAN COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Dozens of Kaufman County residents have organized to fight plans by the City of Terrell to expand by annexing their homes and businesses.

More than 60 property owners affected by the proposed annexations met Thursday night.

A representative from LULAC, the League of United Latin American Citizens, met with the group to give them advice on how to remain part of Kaufman County.

Concerns that annexation will cause property taxes to go up are among the reasons for the resistance.

Earlier this week, Terrell's City Council revealed plans to annex 11 and a half miles, covering more than 7,000 acres.

Residents who spoke out against it called it an illegal land grab and say they should be allowed to have a choice whether they want to be part of the city.

LULAC's involvement is the because several of the property owners don't speak English and want their voices heard.

J.D. Miles is an award-winning reporter who has been covering North Texas for CBS 11 since 1996.

First published on March 24, 2023

