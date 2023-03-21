Kaufman County landowners skeptical of proposed annexation

Terrell (CBSNewsTexas) - The City of Terrell, Texas is seeking to expand its borders by more than 7,000 acres, to curb unwanted development on the outskirts of the city. However, many of the landowners affected by the proposed annexation say they want no part of it.

Kaufman County grew faster than any other county in the nation in 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Terrell, a town rooted in history with a lot of new development, is one of the reasons why.

More than 100 landowners impacted by the annexations filled the Jamie Foxx Performing Arts Center for a public hearing where the mayor insisted that annexation is the only way to stop unwanted development on the outskirts of Terrell.

"In an effort to address the challenges facing the city, it's time to move forward," Terrell Mayor Rick Carmona said.

Some of the attendees pointed out that they did not choose to live in the city when they moved there and believe the annexation is nothing more than a land grab.

Others were skeptical of the city's claims that their property taxes would only go up slightly and that they would benefit from Terrell's police and fire services.

Terrell Mayor Rick Carmona insists that annexation is the only way to address the challenges facing the city and move forward. However, one landowner who spoke at the meeting was not convinced. "With all due respect everybody on the board I didn't vote for any of you. So what right do you have to annex me and charge me more taxes?"

The city council will hold the first of two votes on the annexation proposal on April 11th.