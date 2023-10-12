Woman accused of killing pro cyclist tries to escape custody ahead of Texas murder trial: "She ran"

Woman wanted in cyclist's killing arrested Woman wanted in cyclist's killing arrested in Costa Rica 00:25

A woman awaiting trial in the killing of professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson tried to run from officers escorting her to a doctor appointment Wednesday, authorities said.

Two corrections officers had taken Kaitlin Armstrong to the appointment and were escorting her back to a patrol vehicle "when she ran," Travis County Sheriff spokeswoman Kristen Dark said.

Armstrong ran more than a block into a neighborhood, but she could be seen by deputies the entire time before she was caught, Dark said.

Photo of Kaitlin Armstrong. U.S. Marshals

Dark would not disclose whether Armstrong was wearing shackles on her arms or legs, or what medical treatment prompted the appointment outside of the jail clinic.

The corrections officers did not draw their firearms, but more details on how she was apprehended would not be disclosed, Dark said. Armstrong and the two officers were taken to a hospital for a brief examination after the incident, and Armstrong was later returned to jail.

Armstrong's attorney, Rick Cofer, did not immediately respond to a text message seeking comment.

Wilson, a 25-year-old competitive gravel and mountain bike racer from Vermont, was in Austin for a race she was among the favorites to win in May 2022 when she was found shot to death.

At the time, U.S. Marshals said police found Wilson bleeding and unconscious from multiple gunshot wounds. They performed CPR on her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Armstrong, 34, fled the country after her initial interviews with investigators, prompting a 43-day manhunt that ended with her arrest at a beachside hostel in Costa Rica. The U.S. Marshals and an anonymous donor was offered $20,000 in reward money for information leading to her arrest.

Armstrong was charged with murder. She faces up to 99 years in prison if convicted. Armstrong has pleaded not guilty.

Authorities have said Armstrong tried to change her appearance and used several aliases as she moved around Costa Rica while attempting to establish herself up as a yoga instructor in that country.

A witness told Inside Edition that Armstrong had left behind a $6,350 receipt for cosmetic surgery, adding that it appeared that something happened to her face.

"[She had] a bandage on her nose and she had blood in her nostrils," Zachary Paulsen told the outlet.

Police have said Wilson had previously dated Armstrong's boyfriend, cyclist Colin Strickland, who they say has cooperated with investigators and is not a suspect.

Dark said she didn't know if Armstrong would face additional charges for the attempted escape.