75,000 health care workers are set to go on strike across the U.S.

Kaiser workers planning to strike in October Kaiser workers planning to strike in October 00:39

More than 75,000 health care workers are poised to walk off their jobs in six states and Washington, D.C., if negotiators fail to reach an agreement on a new contract.

Without a deal, Kaiser Permanente workers including nurses, lab technicians, orderlies, pharmacists and therapists are ready to walk picket lines starting Wednesday at 9 a.m. Eastern time outside Kaiser hospitals and medical offices in California, Colorado, Maryland, Oregon, Virginia, Washington and the nation's capital.

The three-day work stoppage would be the largest strike in U.S. history by health care workers, who are protesting "unfair labor practices and unsafe staffing levels," according to the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions, which represents 85,000 Kaiser workers in seven states and the District of Columbia.

"We're burning ourselves out trying to do the jobs of two or three people, and our patients suffer when they can't get the care they need due to Kaiser's short-staffing," Jessica Cruz, a licensed vocational nurse at Kaiser Los Angeles Medical Center, said Tuesday in a statement issued by the coalition.

The disagreements have persisted after months of contract talks between the Oakland-based health care giant and the coalition.

The bargaining resumed on Friday and would continue through mid-day Tuesday, both sides said.

Kaiser and the coalition of unions have been making progress and jointly agreed to continue the discussions, the health care company said late Monday in an emailed statement. "A strike is not inevitable, and it is certainly not justified," Kaiser stated. "We understand and share the frustration, the burnout and the exhaustion."

Still, Kaiser's hospitals and emergency departments will remain open should a strike occur, staffed by Kaiser physicians, managers and staff. "In some cases we will augment with contingent workers," the company said.

Workers who spoke to CBS MoneyWatch relayed frustration at having to rush to care for too many patients with too little time and not enough backup.

"Heart-breaking" job

Employed by Kaiser for 27 years, ultrasound technician Michael Ramey said the job he once loved is "heart-breaking" and "stressful" due to a staffing crisis that he and his colleagues argue harms both employee morale and patient treatment.

"You don't have the ability to care for patients in the manner they deserve," said Ramey, 57, who works at a Kaiser clinic in San Diego and is president of his local union. "We are willing to do whatever it takes to ensure we have a contract in place that allows us to be staffed at the levels where we need to be."

Worker fatigue also takes a toll. "People are working more hours than they want to be working, and even that creates a problem with patient care -- if you know you're going to miss your kid's soccer game," he gave as an example.

Interacting with patients, Ramey fields complaints of not being able to schedule medical procedures in a timely fashion. "They are telling you how long it took to get the appointment, and then you have to tell them how long it will be to get results," Ramey said. "There's a breakdown in the quality of care. These are people in our communities."

Delays in scheduling care

For Stockton, California, resident and Kaiser pharmacy technician Savonnda Blaylock, the community includes her 70-year-old mother, who struggled to get an appointment for an emergency scan of a blockage in her colon. "This staffing crisis is coming into our living rooms right now," Blaylock said.

"If we have to walk off, it impacts not just my mom but a lot of patients," said Blaylock, 51, who has worked 22 years for Kaiser and, like Ramey, has a seat at the bargaining table. Still, her mom and others understand that "our patients are why we're doing it," she said of the potential strike.

"Every health care provider in the nation has been facing staffing shortages and fighting burnout," and Kaiser Permanente "is not immune," Kaiser Permanente said in an emailed statement.

Kaiser and the coalition agreed in prior bargaining to hire 10,000 people for coalition-represented jobs by the end of the year, a goal the company expects to reach by the end of October, if not sooner. "We are committed to addressing every area of staffing that is still challenging," it said.