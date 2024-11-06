Juvenile killed in apparent accidental shooting in East Fort Worth

FORT WORTH – A juvenile is dead after an accidental shooting in East Fort Worth.

Fort Worth police responded to a shooting call in the on Avenue L near Little Street at 9:10 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Police said the shooting happened when one juvenile was handling a handgun and the weapon fired, striking the victim. Detectives identified a suspect and conducted interviews, but have not made an arrest.

Paramedics responded to the scene but were unable to save the victim's life.

Fort Worth PD's homicide unit is leading the investigation. Police have not identified anyone involved or released details about where the juvenile obtained the gun. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner will identify the victim.