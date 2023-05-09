'Just devastated': Parents say after 2 sisters were killed in Allen shooting

'Just devastated': Parents say after 2 sisters were killed in Allen shooting

'Just devastated': Parents say after 2 sisters were killed in Allen shooting

WYLIE (CBSNewsTexas.com) – As parents picked their kids up from Cox Elementary School, they had to explain why two of their classmates – second grader Sofia Mendoza and her sister, fourth grader Daniela – are no longer here.

"I'm furious," said Jena Blue, a Cox Elementary School parent. "There's anger, anxiety.. so many things."

The Mendoza sisters were killed in Saturday's mass shooting at Allen Premium Outlets. Their mother, Ilda, remains in critical condition.

"I waited until we were out of the building to say they were shot and murdered and [my son's] first response was, 'Why would they shoot the children?'" said Blue.

"We need to ban guns," her son said.

Blue was left with so many emotions.

"That's going to affect me every single day," she said. "Nothing can replace your two children being gone."

"Just devastated," said Jackie Slone, an Elite Tumble and Cheer parent. "It hits really, close to home."

Slone said that both Sophia and Daniela attended Wylie Elite Tumble and Cheer – where she's dropping off her young daughter today.

"Everybody here seems like family and everybody gets along," Slone said. "We love each other so just getting that email is really sad."

The community is asking everyone to wear yellow and to collect Visa gift cards for Mendoza family.

"Anything to really help the family," Slone said. "It's my understanding the mom is still in ICU at this moment."

"it's scary, I mean it's so scary," Slone continued. "You just have to love each other the best you can. I mean, you're not promised tomorrow and you don't know what you're going to get so just keep your loved ones close."

Some parents said now, they're having to think twice about taking the kids to public places with large groups of people. They say this is no way to live.