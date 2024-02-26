Jury sentences Sachse man to 30 years for allegedly ambushing police with shotgun

MCKINNEY - A jury sentenced a Sachse man to 30 years for allegedly ambushing two police officers with a shotgun in 2022.

Just after midnight on Sept. 2, 2022, Sachse police officer Cory Bable and Sergeant Brent Merryman were completing a report in their parked squad car when 27-year-old Josiah Perez walked up behind it and fired his short-barreled shotgun into the driver's side window, court documents say.

Bable was struck with birdshot and shattered glass, injuring his head, neck and back, but pushed the shotgun up and away, trying to wrestle it away from Perez.

Merryman jumped out of the passenger seat, ran around the front of the car and returned fire on Perez, hitting him twice.

Perez then ran around to the passenger side of the car, still pointing his gun at the officers before being shot a third time by Merryman.

Perez was then taken into custody and two more live shotgun shells were found on him. The case was investigated by the Texas Rangers.

At the trial, both officers testified they had no previous interactions with Perez.

During the trial, jury members heard from two Mesquite police officers who did have previous interaction with Perez, including a conviction in Dallas County for spitting in an officer's face.

After considering the evidence in the case, the jury assessed punishment at 30 years in prison for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a public servant.

"Perez ambushed officers from behind while they were pulled over completing their responsibilities on an unrelated call. We're so thankful for their brave and heroic actions, and this case is a reminder that there are no routine calls or routine days for a police officer," said District Attorney Greg Willis after jury sentencing.