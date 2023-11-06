Jury selection for accused Methodist Dallas hospital shooter begins

Jury selection begins for man who opened fire in Dallas hospital last year

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – The trial for the man accused of killing two Methodist Dallas Medical Center employees begins Nov. 6.

Police say 31-year-old Nestor Hernandez brought a gun inside the hospital and began shooting at the employees after he was given permission to visit his girlfriend after she gave birth to their child.

On October 22, 2022, after she gave birth, Hernandez accused his girlfriend of infidelity and according to an arrest warrant, he struck her multiple times on the head with his gun.

Then, Hernandez allegedly killed 45-year-old social worker Jacqueline Pokuaa and 63-year-old nurse Katie Flowers in the mother-baby unit at the hospital.

Both of them tried to figure out what was going on and help out.

Hernandez has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault against a public servant.

Prior to the shooting, Hernandez served a prison sentence for aggravated robbery in 2015 – serving six of his eight years. He was supposed to be wearing an ankle monitor, but he cut it off.

This prompted changes to the law, were parolees and people out on bond will face a felony charge if they knowingly remove or disable their ankle monitor.

This trial could last up to two weeks.