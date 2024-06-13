Looking for ways to celebrate Juneteenth? Here are events happening around North Texas

Opal Lee, the 'Grandmother of Juneteenth', says the holiday is more than just a party

Opal Lee, the 'Grandmother of Juneteenth', says the holiday is more than just a party

NORTH TEXAS – Several events are taking place across Dallas-Fort Worth in celebration of Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day.

The national holiday, observed on June 19, didn't become federally recognized until 2021, when President Biden signed legislation that added it to the government holiday calendar.

Fort Worth native Opal Lee, also known as the Grandmother of Juneteenth, was recently recognized with the Presidential Medal of Freedom for her efforts in establishing Juneteenth as a national holiday.

If you're looking to celebrate, here are some Juneteenth events happening around Dallas-Fort Worth.

Friday, June 14

A Juneteenth Celebration Concert

6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Wayne Ferguson Plaza in Lewisville

This free event features musicians and food vendors in the heart of Lewisville. The city established the Juneteenth Celebration concert in 2022, after a recommendation of the Mayor's Commission - Listen Learn Lead. The name reflects the need for city officials to listen to under-represented communities and the need for those residents to be heard. Find more information here.

Denton Juneteenth Celebration

June 14 through June 19

Fred Moore Park

The City of Denton is hosting a weekend full of events. The weekend kicks off with Gospel Night on June 14 and wraps up on June 19 with a flag football championship game and a poetry slam. Find more information here.

Saturday, June 15

Arlington Juneteenth Celebration

5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Texas Live!

The Arlington Black Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 8th Annual Arlington Juneteenth Celebration this weekend. Join the ABCC and emcee and CBS News Texas anchor Nicole Baker for an evening with music, food and reverence. Get your ticket here.

Juneteenth Celebration

3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Miller Lite House at AT&T Stadium

The Dallas Cowboys are hosting their third annual Juneteenth Celebration this weekend. Attendees can enjoy live entertainment and food trucks and shop local Black-owned businesses. Admission and parking are free. Find more information here.

Juneteenth Festival of Service

9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Automobile Building & Amphitheater in Fair Park

The annual Juneteenth Festival of Service kicks off with a community cleanup. The event includes music, food, art exhibits and more. Find more information here.

Juneteenth 4K Freedom Walk & Festival

Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center in Dallas

8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

The Juneteenth 4K Freedom Walk & Festival will begin with the 4K and end with a free community festival with live entertainment, vendors and activities for the entire family. Find more information here.

City of Garland Juneteenth

5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Downtown Square

Enjoy music, art and food at the City of Garland's annual Juneteenth celebration. The event includes an exhibit called A Series of Firsts: Garland's Black Community Leaders, honoring Garland leaders and residents who have made a mark on the community and beyond. Find more information here.

Fort Worth Juneteenth parade

11 a.m.

The second annual parade kicks off at Food Land, located at 1212 S. Ayers Ave. in east Fort Worth. Find more information here.

Sunday, June 16

Juneteenth Soul Food Festival

12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Lofty Spaces in Dallas

Enjoy food from Dallas vendors and beyond at the Juneteenth Soul Food Festival. Shop around other small businesses selling clothing, jewelry, health and more. Ticket prices vary. Find more information here.

Wednesday, June 19

Opal's Walk For Freedom

9 a.m.

African American Museum of Dallas

The walk, hosted by the Opal Lee, is 2.5 miles long, to recognize the 2.5 years it took for the news and enforcement of freedom to reach the enslaved people in Texas. Find more information here.

Saturday, June 22

Little Elm Juneteenth - Freedom Walk

10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

The Lawn at the Lakefront

The annual Freedom Walk in Little Elm will have live music, speakers and a brunch for those who attend. Ticket prices vary. Find more information here.

Mesquite Juneteenth Festival & Celebration

2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Paschall Park

The fifth annual festival will have live music and will be an immersive experience, organizers say. Ticket prices vary. Find more information here.