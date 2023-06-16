Looking for a Juneteenth celebration? Here are some happening in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — The festivities have kicked off for the 3rd Annual North Texas Juneteenth celebrations. The holiday was nationally recognized in 2021, but the State of Texas is no stranger to the observance.

The Lone Star State first recognized Juneteenth in 1980 and has roots in Galveston, where remaining enslaved people were notified that they were, in fact, free two-and-a-half years after President Abraham Lincoln ended slavery in the U.S. with the Emancipation Proclamation.

As Juneteenth celebrations continue to grow throughout the country, Texas offers a variety of festivals and celebrations to commemorate the holiday.

Galveston

In Galveston, the Juneteenth Legacy Project is hosting the Emancipation Gospel Celebration Friday night. On Saturday, June 17, you can join celebrations at the Galveston Juneteenth Festival and the Juneteenth Parade and Picnic. And on Monday, the city will host its 44th annual reading of the Emancipation Proclamation.

In addition, here are other events across North Texas you may want to check out:

Dallas

The 4k Freedom Walk & Festival will start bright and early at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, June 17. After the walk for health and wellness, the celebration will end with a free community festival with live entertainment, vendors and fun activities for your entire family. The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center is also planning a special unveiling and dedication ceremony at 11 a.m. To participate in the walk, or as a vendor or volunteer, you can register online here.

The 3rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration & Expo is inviting Texans to "celebrate the spirit of freedom" at William Blair Jr. Park, where music, guest speakers and a special performance will be featured starting at noon Saturday, June 17. You can sign up for the celebration here.

The Juneteenth on Main Block Party will start at noon Sunday, June 18 in Deep Ellum. It's a free and family-friendly event that will be hosted by Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore and Dallas' own Lady Jane. You can check out over 25 Black-owned business vendors and a special Black history exhibit.

Fort Worth

Opal Lee, also known as the "Grandmother of Juneteenth," is inviting community members to join her in her 2.5-mile Walk for Freedom which starts at 9:30 a.m. Monday, June 19, at 1050 Evans Ave. in Fort Worth. The route goes through Arlington, Grand Prairie and Dallas. The 2.5 miles represents the years it took for the Emancipation Proclamation to reach Texas. You can sign up onsite, where the cost per adult is $35 and $25 for children—$6.19 of every registration will be donated to the National Juneteenth Museum. You can register for the walk here and register your vehicle here.

Arlington

The Arlington Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. will host the Arlington Juneteenth Celebration from 4 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 17 at the Levitt Pavilion. The celebration will feature local artists, who will be performing various genres of family-oriented music headlined by R&B/Jazz recording artist Ron Artis II. Local vendors and businesses will also be at the pavilion to share their business talents, arts and crafts with those who attend. The organizers suggest bringing a lawn chair or blanket for relaxing, snacks and a cooler with beverages.

Grand Prairie