'Juice jacking' hackers can steal your information from USB ports in public places

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — If you've charged your phone with USB ports in public places, the FBI is warning you about what they're calling "juice jacking."

Juice jacking is when hackers load malware onto charging stations at libraries, hotels and airports, and steal your personal information.

Cyber security experts say it can be hard to detect from just looking at them, and that all it takes is plugging in your phone. In seconds, the malware can steal information from your device while it's being charged.

A local IT expert told CBS News Texas that this is rare, but if it happens to you, there's a lot of information they can steal.

"Think about all the data and all the types of information that you keep in your cell phone on a daily basis. You have your personal contacts...your business email is probably on your cell phone," said Kenny Riley, a technical director for Velocity IT.

Riley also said that you may not even know you're a victim because your device likely won't have a pop-up notification saying it's happening, unlike a computer virus.

CBS News Texas reached out to both DFW International Airport and Dallas Love Field for comment:

DFW International Airport:

"DFW Airport's USB ports are 'charge only,' not part of a network, and are inspected regularly for signs of tampering. Travelers are always encouraged to inspect USB charging ports before using them and look for signs of unusual adapters or anything suspicious, and to report anything unusual to airport staff."

Dallas Love Field:

"DAL has not had any reported or confirmed cases of malicious software detected in the airport's USB ports/outlets. We also do not have standalone phone charging stations. DAL electrical technicians inspect outlets and USB ports nightly and report any unusual devices or evidence of tampering. Passengers are encouraged to do the same before their usage. As always, we urge passengers to follow FCC best practices for protecting their connections, including refraining from conducting sensitive transactions on public networks."

Cyber experts say one thing you can do to protect yourself is buy a data blocker for your USB cord, or to just bring your own portable charger to public places.

People CBS News Texas spoke with say they will be more aware when plugging in their phones.

"I think that it's something that you should be concerned about, I mean you just never know what people are doing in the airport and the information that they want," said North Texas resident Thomas Maurer. "So, you just got to make sure that you protect your belongings."