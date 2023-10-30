Judge orders Biden admin to stop cutting razor wire at border

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A federal judge ruled in favor of the state's lawsuit to keep the Biden administration from cutting concertina wire the state has placed along the border.

The temporary restraining order signed on Monday by U.S. District Judge Alia Moses says the barrier can only be cut to provide aid during medical emergencies.

Last week, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration and several other agencies and officials claiming they assisted and encouraged illegal border crossings by cutting and removing fencing designed to mitigate illegal migration.

The judge's order mentions only Texas' concertina wire fence, specifically Eagle Pass.

Gov. Greg Abbott called the ruling "Another win for Texas" and the "historic border mission."

Indeed. Close the border now. https://t.co/nC1lRb8gaC — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) October 30, 2023

The order is in effect until Nov. 13, unless the judge extends it. A hearing in the case is scheduled for Nov. 7.