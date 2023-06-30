Judge decides civil court doesn't have jurisdiction to hear Arlington nun's claims against bishop

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A Tarrant County judge has decided the civil court does not have jurisdiction to hear the claims of an Arlington nun who filed a lawsuit against a Fort Worth bishop.

Judge Don Cosby's decision comes a week after he delayed the first court hearing due to a "crucial" evidentiary issue. He apologized to the nearly full courtroom last Friday, saying he needed some help to determine if the case could proceed.

Michael Anderson, who represents Bishop Michael Olson, said the evidence his team wanted to bring would indicate Olson acted appropriately in late April when he began investigating the Reverend Mother Teresa Agnes Gerlach for violating her vow of chastity with a priest.

Cosby was not expected to make a decision in the case until next week, and any insight into his decision remains unknown.

Bishop Olson has since released the following statement:

"We are grateful for Judge Cosby's ruling today in dismissing the nuns' lawsuit. The decision vindicates our steadfast belief that this is a private Church matter that does not belong in the courts. This matter will continue to proceed through an established canonical process. Bishop Olson again asks the faithful for their continued prayers for the Diocese, Mother Teresa Agnes, and all of the nuns at the monastery."

In regard to images sent out by the diocese earlier this month of what appears to be drug paraphernalia at the Monastery of the Most Holy Trinity, Arlington police said they have concluded their investigation, stating the following:

"The purpose of this investigation was to gather information and determine whether any criminal offenses had been committed in connection to the ongoing civil matter between the Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth and the Discalced Carmelite Nuns who live at the Monastery. Following a thorough and extensive review by APD detectives, and in consultation with the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office, we have determined probable cause does not exist to file criminal charges against any of the individuals involved. The case is now considered closed."