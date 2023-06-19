Journey to Juneteenth

GALVESTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) – It's a one-tank trip to get to Galveston, Texas. On the surface, it's a charming beach town, but buried beneath the sand, you'll find the roots of rich, deep American history, with special Texas ties.

This deep Texas history isn't just about Black people or freed slaves and it's not just about a federal holiday. It's about Mother Freedom and her heroes.

It's about generations that were changed by what happened in Galveston, the birthplace of Juneteenth.

CBS News Texas anchor Nicole Baker traveled to Galveston to learn more about the Freedom Walk; the exact path Union General Gordon Grainger took to announce that all enslaved Texans were finally free; the "And Still I Rise" Juneteenth Museum, the original Absolute Equality mural, the first Black high school in Texas and the first Black Baptist church in Texas, started by slaves.

