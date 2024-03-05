Watch CBS News
Joshua teen killed in I-30 motorcycle crash

ROYSE CITY – Police have identified a 17-year-old Joshua man who was fatally injured in a motorcycle accident Saturday while exiting I-30.

Traveling east with a large group of motorcyclists, Charlie James Brumit of Joshua was ejected when he collided with a barrier at the I-30 exit to FM 2642, according to a Royse City Police Department news release.

Brumit was taken to a local hospital, where he later was pronounced dead, police said.

Police were dispatched to the scene at 5:47 p.m. Saturday.

The investigation into the accident is continuing, police said.

Anyone with information or video footage of the crash should contact the Royse City Police Department at (972) 636-9422.

