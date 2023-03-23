Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting in northeast Dallas

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in northeast Dallas earlier this month that left another man dead.

Police said on March 23 that Jose Erlu Cervantes, 34, has been arrested and charged with murder related to a fatal shooting on Fairview Avenue that took place over a week earlier.

Just after 9:30 p.m. on March 13, officers responded to several shooting calls from the 2900 block of Reynolds Avenue. At the scene, the officers located a man, identified as Alfred Carrillo Cervantes, 58, shot dead in his vehicle in the 1500 block of Fairview Avenue.

Cervantes is currently in custody at the Dallas County Jail. He is being held without bond. In addition to the murder charge, he faces an additional charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

It is not clear how or if the aggravated assault charge is connected to the March 13 shooting.