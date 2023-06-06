H-E-B brand Joe V's Smart Shop comes to Dallas

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Popular Texas grocer H-E-B continues to expand its footprint in North Texas.

Joe V's Smart Shop, an H-E-B brand, will be opening two locations in Dallas – the first outside the Houston area.

"With the introduction of Joe V's Smart Shop to Dallas, we are excited to build on our longstanding presence in the area and commitment to serve more customers in this dynamic and growing part of Texas," said Roxanne Orsak, H-E-B chief operating officer. "As a multi-format retailer, we have developed a variety of brands and formats to best serve our customers across the state."

The stores will open at 4101 W. Wheatland Rd. and 5204 S. Buckner Blvd. and will open in summer 2024 and spring 2025, respectively.

Joe V's Smart Shop is described as having an innovative price format delivering the same products H-E-B is known for – including its fresh tortillas and Meal Simple pre-made meals.