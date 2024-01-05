Jo Koy says he's ready to celebrate end of writer's strike with 81st Annual Golden Globes

Golden Globes host Jo Koy shares what you can look forward to

The 81st Annual Golden Globes will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+ at 7 p.m. Sunday, January 7.

Known as "Hollywood's Party of the Year," this year's Golden Globes promises to be a star-studded kickoff to awards season.

This year, the awards show, which celebrates the best of both film and television, will be hosted by comedian Jo Koy and will also feature two new awards categories.

One is for "Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television," which will recognize outstanding work by a comedic performer. The second is for "Cinematic and Box Office Achievement," which will include nominees from the year's highest-earning and/or most-viewed films that have gained extensive global audience support and produced exceptional creative content.

Also new this year: there are more nominees. 25 of the competitive categories expanded from five to six nominees.

The exception is the "Cinematic and Box Office Achievement" category, which has eight nominees.

Organizers say nominees this year were selected by a new voting body comprised of 300 experienced entertainment journalists from 75 different countries. 60% self-identify as ethnically or culturally diverse, making it the most diverse of all major awards shows.

The iconic trophy handed out to award winners in each category received a slight redesign this year and organizers say the red carpet will have a new look. Stay tuned! You won't want to miss it.