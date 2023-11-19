Jimmy Johnson to be enshrined into the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor

FRISCO (CBS News Texas) - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has announced that former head coach Jimmy Johnson will be enshrined into the Ring of Honor.

The Ring of Honor induction will be on Saturday, Dec. 30 at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys play the Detroit Lions that night.

Johnson was the first Cowboys head coach under Jones' ownership in 1989 and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Aug. 7, 2021.

"...what it's about is the people that have impacted the franchise, that have made a major mark on what you think of when you think of the Dallas Cowboys," Jones said. "That's why [Johnson] is in there."

I am so happy for Jimmy Johnson and #CowboysNation! Congratulations to everyone associated with the @dallascowboys organization. This is a great day for sports. — Mayor Eric L. Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) November 19, 2023

In his five seasons as the Cowboys head coach, Johnson guided the team to two Super Bowl championships. In 1992, he finished the season with a franchise-record 13 wins.

Johnson has a 44-36 regular season record and a 7-1 postseason record with the Cowboys. He has coached 10 Pro Bowlers who earned a combined 22 Pro Bowls in his five seasons as head coach.

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 30: Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys (L) and head coach Jimmy Johnson (R) with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the defeated the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVIII on January 30, 1994 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia. The Cowboys won the Super Bowl 30 -13. Focus On Sport / Getty Images

Five of Johnson's players have made it to the Pro Football Hall of Fame after their careers: Troy Aikman, Larry Allen, Charles Haley, Michael Irvin and Emmitt Smith.