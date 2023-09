Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter visit Plains Peanut Festival ahead of former president's 99th birthday

Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, took a ride through the Plains Peanut Festival in Plains, Georgia, on Saturday, the Carter Center said in a social media post.

"Beautiful day for President & Mrs. Carter to enjoy a ride through the Plains Peanut Festival! And just a week before he turns 99. We're betting peanut butter ice cream is on the menu for lunch! #JimmyCarter99," the Carter Center said in a tweet sharing a video of the Carters riding in an SUV down a street lined with festival-goers.

Erikka Bettis Williams, who took the video, said she had no idea that the Carters would be there.

"Total surprise! The crowd was sort of slow to react at first because they didn't realize they were there. It was such a great surprise and yes, we sang 'Happy Birthday'!" she told CNN.

Jimmy Carter, who turns 99 on October 1, entered hospice care in February. The former president beat brain cancer in 2015 but faced a series of health scares in 2019, and consequentially underwent surgery to remove pressure on his brain.