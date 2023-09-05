Jeep crashes into Denny's restaurant near Houston injuring 23 people inside

Somber Labor Day in Allen after 2 multi-murder-suicides in 1 week

ROSENBERG (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Nearly two dozen people were injured Monday after a Jeep plowed into a Houston-area Denny's restaurant, police said.

Calls started around 11:22 a.m. about a vehicle that crashed into the south wall of the restaurant, police in Rosenberg said in a Facebook post.

First responders pulled the maroon Jeep out of the Denny's restaurant.

The Rosenberg Police Department said all of the victims were conscious when they were transported to local hospitals.

Of the 23 people who were hurt, none had life-threatening injuries.

Police are trying to determine what caused the driver to crash into the restaurant.

Denny's said they had no comment about the incident at this time.